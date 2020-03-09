Play

Gettys was reassigned to minor-league camp Sunday, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Gettys went 1-for-9 during spring training, scoring two runs and stealing one base. He'll likely return to Triple-A El Paso to begin the season. In 551 at-bats at that level last season, Gettys hit .256 with 31 home runs, 91 RBI and 14 stolen bases.

