King (1-0) picked up the win Tuesday, allowing two hits and a walk over five scoreless innings in a 7-0 rout of the Guardians. He struck out 11.

The Padres' pitching staff continues to roll, racking up its third shutout in the last four games, and King's performance was maybe the best one yet from the team's rotation. The right-hander generated 18 swinging strikes among his 88 pitches (56 total strikes) and didn't let a runner get past second base. King sports a 14:5 K:BB through his first 7.2 innings of 2025, and he'll look to remain dominant in his next start, which lines up to come on the road early next week against the A's.