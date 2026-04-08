King (1-1) picked up the win Wednesday, allowing two runs on four hits and three walks over six-plus innings in an 8-2 victory over the Pirates. He struck out four.

The right-hander found himself locked in a duel with Mitch Keller through six innings, but the Padres broke out for four runs in the top of the seventh inning. King then put the first two batters in the bottom of the seventh aboard before getting the hook after 95 pitches (57 strikes), and watched both come around to score after he left the mound. The quality start was also King's first of the year in addition to the win, and he'll take a 3.24 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 15:8 K:BB through 16.2 innings into his next outing, which lines up to come at home early next week against the Mariners.