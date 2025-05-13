King allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits and two walks while striking out eight over 5.2 innings in a no-decision versus the Angels on Monday.

King came up an out short of a quality start, and he was also denied the win after Robert Suarez's meltdown in the ninth inning. This was just the third time all year King has given up three runs, and he's yet to give up more than that in any start. He's now at a 2.32 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 56:16 K:BB over 50.1 innings across nine starts. The 29-year-old right-hander continues to be one of the best pitchers in the majors early in the campaign. He'll look to keep things rolling with a home start versus the Mariners this weekend.