King (2-3) took the loss Sunday against the Phillies, allowing six runs on six hits and three walks while striking out six over 5.1 innings.

King struggled to keep the ball in the yard in this one. Bryson Stott got to him for a pair of two-run homers and J.T. Realmuto swatted one out against him in the sixth. His lack of command continues to haunt him, as he's now allowed 10 home runs in seven starts and has walked multiple batters in all but one appearance. The 29-year-old sports a 5.00 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 40:21 K:BB in 36 innings and will line up for a road start against the Diamondbacks his next time out.