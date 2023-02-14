Wacha is in agreement on a contract with the Padres, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

AJ Cassavell of MLB.com says the deal is for multiple years and contains an opt-out. Cassavell also notes that, with the addition of Wacha, the Padres are likely to implement a six-man rotation at least at the beginning of the season. It would help to ease the burden on Nick Martinez -- who split time between starting and relieving in 2022 -- and Seth Lugo -- who hasn't been used as a regular starter since 2017. Wacha is coming off a nice 2022 season which saw him post a 3.32 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 104:31 K:BB in 127.1 innings across 23 starts.