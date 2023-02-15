Wacha's new deal has the potential to be worth up to $24 million, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
Rosenthal calls the deal "complex," as it contains both player and team options, and allows the Padres to protect themselves and lower his AAV for purposes to lower the luxury-tax hit. The right-hander should pitch near the bottom of the San Diego rotation to open the year, but the San Diego offense should give him plenty of chances to pick up wins when is on the bump in 2023.
