Wacha's one-year, $7.5 million contract with the Padres contains a two-year club option for 2024-25 and a three-year player option for 2024-26.

If the Padres decline their two-year, $32 million club option after the 2023 season, then Wacha has the ability to exercise a three-year, $18.5 million player option. There's also a $500,000 incentive for both 20 and 25 games started and a $1 million incentive for games started for 2023 and all player option years. All told, the deal guarantees Wacha at least $26 million and could be worth up to $41.5 million.