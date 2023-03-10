Wacha allowed two unearned runs over three innings in a Cactus League contest against Cleveland on Thursday. He yielded three hits and no walks while striking out two batters.

Wacha signed with the Padres in mid-February and took the mound for the first time in a San Diego uniform Thursday. The veteran right-hander gave up a pair of runs in the second inning, but both were unearned because the inning began with his own error. Wacha enjoyed a bounce-back campaign with Boston last season and is expected to serve as the Padres' No. 4 starter in the upcoming campaign.