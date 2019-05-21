Baez (shoulder) has been activated from the injured list and will join Double-A Amarillo, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

The 6-foot-8 righty hasn't pitched this season as he's been dealing with right shoulder inflammation, but he was activated Tuesday with Andres Munoz getting called up to Triple-A El Paso. Baez was impressive for High-A Lake Elsinore last season, posting a 2.91 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 92 strikeouts over 86.2 innings, but he struggled in his brief time in Double-A last year, giving up 15 runs in 18.1 innings.