Baez made his first rehab appearance with Single-A Lake Elsinore on Saturday, pitching two perfect innings during which he struck out one batter.

This was a significant step in Baez's recovery from the Tommy John surgery he underwent in April of 2021. The right-handed reliever has been hitting 96-97 mph with his fastball, per freelance baseball journalist Francys Romero, and it appears possible that he could return to the big club earlier than originally expected. Baez posted a 3.03 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 28:14 K:BB across 29.2 innings in 2019 but spent most of 2020 at the Padres' alternate camp before suffering a torn UCL in his right elbow during spring training last season.