Padres' Michel Baez: Dominating at Low-A
Baez, 21, has an absurd 61:5 K:BB in 41.2 innings for Low-A Fort Wayne.
His ERA is not too shabby either, as it currently sits at 1.73. Opposing batters are hitting just .174 against the 6-foot-8 righty, who will enter the 2018 campaign as one of the more promising pitching prospects in the game.
