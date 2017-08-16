Play

Padres' Michel Baez: Dominating at Low-A

Baez, 21, has an absurd 61:5 K:BB in 41.2 innings for Low-A Fort Wayne.

His ERA is not too shabby either, as it currently sits at 1.73. Opposing batters are hitting just .174 against the 6-foot-8 righty, who will enter the 2018 campaign as one of the more promising pitching prospects in the game.

