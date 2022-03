Baez was placed on the 60-day injured list Friday, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Baez didn't play at all last season as he recovered from Tommy John surgery, and he'll open the 2022 campaign back on the IL as he continues his rehab. The reliever's move to the injured list makes room for the recently acquired Luke Voit on the 40-man roster. Baez isn't expected to be ready to pitch until July at the earliest.