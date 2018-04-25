Padres' Michel Baez: Healthy at High-A
Baez (back) came off the disabled list and tossed five scoreless innings for High-A Lake Elsinore. He did not allow a hit, walked two and struck out two against San Jose.
He didn't miss his typical amount of bats in his High-A debut, but was still utterly dominant. Baez was held back in extended spring training to start the season with a lower-back issue, but that shouldn't affect his 2018 production, as he was going to be limited to around 100 innings this season anyway. Baez should receive a promotion to Double-A this summer if he continues to stymie High-A hitters in this manner.
