Baez pitched six innings in Cactus League play, allowing one run on three hits while compiling a 5:2 K:BB.

Though Baez did not start any spring contests, his six innings were spread over three appearances, lending credence to the assumption that the Padres view the 24-year-old as an eventual big-league starter. Baez was used primarily as a reliever last season, but he's expected to be part of the starting rotation for Triple-A El Paso when the 2020 campaign gets underway.