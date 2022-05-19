Baez (elbow) moved his rehab assignment to Double-A San Antonio on Wednesday and struck out five over two scoreless innings. He allowed no hits and walked one in his 36-pitch appearance.

Baez, who is on the mend from April 2021 Tommy John surgery, was moved up to San Antonio after he turned in a 1.17 ERA, 0.65 WHIP and 13:2 K:BB in 7.2 innings over four appearances at Single-A Lake Elsinore. Before going under the knife last year, the 26-year-old was being developed as a multi-inning reliever, so he could be tasked with recording more than three outs in his subsequent rehab appearances. Whether Baez joins the Padres or is optioned to a minor-league affiliate once he's officially activated from the 60-day injured list will likely hinge on his performance over the duration of his rehab assignment.