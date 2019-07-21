Baez was officially called up to San Diego from Double-A Amarillo on Sunday.

Baez will work out of the team's bullpen, but could be used for multiple innings. With Double-A Amarillo, he was used exclusively in relief but logged more than three outs in 12 of his 15 appearances. Overall, he's recorded a 2.00 ERA with 38 strikeouts across 27 this season.

