Play

Baez is opening Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks.

A former top pitching prospect, Baez was moved to the bullpen this year in a logical move, given his shaky command and lack of a quality third pitch. He has a 3.25 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 24:13 K:BB in 27.2 innings across 23 appearances. Ronald Bolanos could come in as the primary pitcher.

More News
Our Latest Stories