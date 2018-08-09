Baez was promoted to Double-A San Antonio on Thursday, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Baez compiled a solid 2.91 ERA and 92:33 across 17 starts (86.2 innings) with High-A Lake Elsinore before earning a promotion. The 22-year-old will likely finish the year with the Missions, where he'll look to keep things rolling in his first taste of Double-A ball.

