Padres' Michel Baez: Promoted to Double-A
Baez was promoted to Double-A San Antonio on Thursday, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Baez compiled a solid 2.91 ERA and 92:33 across 17 starts (86.2 innings) with High-A Lake Elsinore before earning a promotion. The 22-year-old will likely finish the year with the Missions, where he'll look to keep things rolling in his first taste of Double-A ball.
