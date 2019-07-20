Baez joined the Padres in Chicago on Saturday as a member of the taxi squad and could be formally called up from Double-A Amarillo at some point in the coming days, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

A trio of esteemed prospects in Baez, pitcher Adrian Morejon and infielder Luis Urias all joined the Padres for their road trip, but only Urias has been activated ahead of Saturday's game against the Cubs. Morejon and Baez should both officially join the roster soon, with the decision to active either pitcher likely hinging on the usage of the team's other relief arms over the next few days. The Padres have used the 6-foot-8 right-hander exclusively in relief this season, with Baez turning in a 2.00 ERA while racking up 38 strikeouts and holding opponents to a .216 average across 27 innings. He could be a multi-inning weapon out of the bullpen over the final two months as San Diego looks to chase down a wild-card spot.