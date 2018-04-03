Padres' Michel Baez: Remains at spring training with back issue
Baez developed a lower-back issue in December and will remain in extended spring training for a few weeks, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
He is pitching in games in Peoria, Ariz., but has not yet built up his innings to the point that the Padres feel comfortable assigning him to an affiliate. Sanders speculates that Baez may begin his season toward the end of April. Perhaps the top breakout pitching prospect of 2017, Baez only logged 63.2 total innings between the AZL and Midwest League, so this won't negatively affect the amount of innings he is able to log in 2018, as he would likely have been limited to around 100 innings anyway. Look for Baez to open at either High-A or Double-A.
