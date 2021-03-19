Baez pitched one-third of an inning against Oakland in a Cactus League contest Thursday, allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits and one walk while striking out one. It was his first spring appearance since March 2.

According to Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune, Baez has been sidelined while refining his mechanics and dealing with arm fatigue. The right-hander was tagged for a solo home run in his brief appearance Thursday and has made only two appearance this spring. He is likely to open the campaign in the minors.