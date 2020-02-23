Baez will be built up to a starting role during spring training, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Baez transitioned to the bullpen at the Double-A level last season and was used as a reliever upon reaching the majors, but San Diego views the 24-year-old as a starter in the long term. He's unlikely to make the Opening Day roster, but Baez could work his way into the rotation at some point during the season if he is able to develop a reliable third pitch and demonstrate success in the minors.