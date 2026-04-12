Padres' Miguel Andujar: Heading to bench Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Andujar is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockies.
After occupying the designated-hitter spot in the previous two games, Andujar will cede those duties to Nick Castellanos in the series finale. The two players are continuing to form a timeshare at DH, with Andujar (.782 OPS in 40 plate appearances) having thus far outperformed Castellanos (.617 OPS in 34 plate appearances).
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