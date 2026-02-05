Andujar signed a one-year, $4 million contract with the Padres on Wednesday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Andujar finished the 2025 campaign on a high note after being traded from the Athletics to Cincinnati at the deadline, slashing .359/.400/.544 with four homers, 17 RBI and 14 runs scored over 110 regular-season plate appearances with the Reds. Now with the Padres, the 30-year-old outfielder is likely to see most of his playing time come against left-handed starters, as he's posted an impressive .967 OPS versus southpaws since 2023.