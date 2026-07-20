Padres' Miguel Andujar: Shelved by fractured wrist

The Padres placed Andujar on the 10-day injured list Monday with a fractured right wrist.

Andujar was struck by a Lucas Erceg pitch during Sunday's win over the Royals. He remained in that contest, but subsequent testing revealed a fracture. Andujar needs only a splint and not a cast, and the Padres expect him to return sometime in August, per AJ Cassavell of MLB.com. With Andujar shelved, the Padres could utilize Manny Machado in the designated hitter spot and Sung-Mun Song at third base. On Monday in Atlanta, the club has Xander Bogaerts at DH and Song at shortstop.