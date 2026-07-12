Padres' Miguel Andujar: Staying on bench Sunday

Andujar is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays.

After a run of three consecutive starts against right-handed pitchers during which he went 3-for-9 with three doubles, a walk, two runs and two RBI, Andujar has now been left on the bench for the Padres' ensuing two contests, both of which have also come against righties. The 31-year-old may have to settle for a short-side platoon role while the Padres are seemingly prioritizing Ty France and Sung-Mun Song ahead of him in matchups versus righties.