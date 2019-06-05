Diaz (knee) was activated from the 60-day injured list Wednesday.

Diaz has been sidelined all season while recovering from a torn meniscus, but he's ready to make his 2019 big-league debut after completing a six-game rehab assignment with Double-A Amarillo during which he compiled a 4.37 ERA and 33:8 K:BB in 22.2 innings. Brad Wieck was optioned to the minors while Alex Dickerson was designated for assignment in a pair of corresponding moves.

