Padres' Miguel Diaz: Back in big leagues
RotoWire Staff
May 8, 2021
Diaz was recalled by the Padres on Saturday.
Diaz threw three scoreless innings as an opener Monday in his lone appearance of the season. He was sent down following that outing but is needed again with Keone Kela landing on the injured list with a strained right forearm.
