Padres' Miguel Diaz: Back with Padres
Diaz signed a minor-league contract with the Padres on Tuesday.
Diaz is back with the Padres after being non-tendered by the team earlier in the week. The right-hander missed most of the 2019 season due to knee issues, compiling a 7.11 ERA and 1.58 WHIP across 6.1 innings with San Diego when healthy. Diaz figures to open the 2020 campaign with Triple-A El Paso.
