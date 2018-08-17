Diaz was recalled from Triple-A El Paso on Friday.

Diaz has only made one appearance at the major-league level this season after tossing 41.2 innings of relief for the Padres in 2017. He was recently moved up to El Paso from Double-A San Antonio, where he's logged a 2.35 ERA and 1.15 WHIP across 65 innings. Expect him to be deployed in low-leverage spots with San Diego.

