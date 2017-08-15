Padres' Miguel Diaz: In the midst of rehab assignment
Diaz (forearm) is pitching in the Arizona Rookie League on Tuesday and will make a rehab appearance with High-A Lake Elsinore after that, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Diaz hit the DL with a right forearm strain on June 21 but has finally progressed to the final stages of his rehab program. Manager Andy Green announced that the young pitcher will be close to returning to the majors after his two upcoming minor-league appearances. Barring any setbacks, it seems he's on track to return from the DL in late August or early September.
