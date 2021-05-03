Diaz is slated to start Monday's series opener against the Pirates, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.

The Padres are expected to get at least one of Dinelson Lamet (forearm) or Ryan Weathers (arm) back from injuries later this week after both were able to complete bullpen sessions Sunday, so Diaz will likely be making only one start before shifting to the bullpen or heading to the minors. San Diego called Diaz up for their weekend series against the Giants, but he ultimately wasn't needed in relief. The 26-year-old likely isn't stretched out enough to work much more than three or four innings, so manager Jayce Tingler could end up treating the outing as a bullpen game.