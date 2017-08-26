Padres' Miguel Diaz: Moved to 60-day disabled list
Diaz (forearm) was moved to the 60-day DL on Saturday.
Diaz allowed just one run over four innings during his rehab start at Lake Elsinore on Friday. There has been no indication that he incurred a setback, so the move is likely procedural to make room on the 40-man roster for the newly-acquired Tim Melville. Even though he was moved to the 60-day disabled list, Diaz is still eligible to be activated whenever the club deems fit.
