Diaz was optioned to Triple-A El Paso on Tuesday.
Diaz has done a nice job while logging 24.2 innings across two stints with the Padres this season, posting a 2.55 ERA and 1.18 WHIP to go along with 26 strikeouts. However, with both Drew Pomeranz (lat) and Pierce Johnson (triceps) being activated from the IL on Tuesday, Diaz no longer has a spot in the San Diego bullpen. He could potentially be stretched out when he returns the minors and figures to be a top candidate to return the big leagues either as a starter or reliever later this summer.