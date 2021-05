Diaz (1-0) pitched three scoreless innings, allowing just one hit while striking out one to earn the win against the Rockies on Tuesday.

Diaz picked up the win in his second appearance this season. He is likely just a temporary fill-in while others recover from injuries. However, he's fired six scoreless innings while allowing only two hits and two walks. The 26-year-old will likely continue to serve as a multi-inning reliever.