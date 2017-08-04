Diaz (forearm) will begin a rehab assignment within the next week, The San Diego Union-Tribune's Jeff Sanders reports.

Diaz has been out since June 21 with a right forearm strain, but appears to be a couple weeks away from returning to the Padres. He projects to enter the starting rotation, and will treat his rehab appearances as a starter, which he has done three times this season. There will likely be a more definitive timetable for Diaz once a date appears for his assignment.