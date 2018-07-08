The Padres recalled Diaz from Double-A San Antonio on Sunday.

Diaz will give the Padres a much-needed fresh arm in long relief after the team needed four relievers to toss 20 pitches or more in Saturday's 20-5 loss to the Diamondbacks. Kazuhisa Makita, who gave up seven (five earned) of the 12 runs surrendered by the bullpen, was optioned to Triple-A El Paso to make room for Diaz. Over his 54.2 innings between Triple-A and Double-A this season, Diaz has posted a 3.79 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 58 strikeouts.

