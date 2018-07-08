Padres' Miguel Diaz: Returns to big club
The Padres recalled Diaz from Double-A San Antonio on Sunday.
Diaz will give the Padres a much-needed fresh arm in long relief after the team needed four relievers to toss 20 pitches or more in Saturday's 20-5 loss to the Diamondbacks. Kazuhisa Makita, who gave up seven (five earned) of the 12 runs surrendered by the bullpen, was optioned to Triple-A El Paso to make room for Diaz. Over his 54.2 innings between Triple-A and Double-A this season, Diaz has posted a 3.79 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 58 strikeouts.
More News
-
Padres' Miguel Diaz: Optioned to minor-league camp•
-
Padres' Miguel Diaz: Turning heads in spring•
-
Padres' Miguel Diaz: Activated from DL•
-
Padres' Miguel Diaz: To make one last rehab start•
-
Padres' Miguel Diaz: Moves to 60-day disabled list•
-
Padres' Miguel Diaz: In the midst of rehab assignment•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Pham falls
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Tucker a call-up to get excited about
The Astros have finally called up top prospect Kyle Tucker, and Scott White says it's a move...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
With so many teams playing eight games this week, where else are you going to look for sleepers?...
-
Week 16 two-start pitcher rankings
A busy Week 16 (July 9-15) means a high number of two-start options. Scott White ranks them...
-
Podcast: Player adds for Week 16
We’ll tell you the hitters and pitchers to add to get you set for a win in Fantasy Week 16...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Start Franco
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start