Diaz (knee) was recalled by the Padres on Sunday and transferred to the 60-day injured list.

Diaz was placed on the Triple-A injured list on July 1 while apparently suffering a setback in his return from meniscus surgery. He was called up to San Diego so he could be transferred to the 60-day injured list and will now be sidelined until at least August 30.

