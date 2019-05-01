Diaz (knee) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Wednesday.

This move frees up a spot on the team's 40-man roster for Cal Quantrill, whose contract was purchased from Triple-A El Paso ahead of his scheduled start Wednesday. Diaz has been sidelined all season while recovering from a torn meniscus in his right knee, and now the 24-year-old won't be eligible to return until at least the end of May.

More News
Our Latest Stories