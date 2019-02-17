Diaz will require further testing on his injured right knee, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

The right-hander left Saturday's bullpen session due to what appeared to be a leg injury, but there is now more swelling in the knee area than before. Diaz will undergo more tests to determine the severity of the issue soon, so more information on his status will likely come forth once the results of said tests are known.

