Diaz, who is scheduled to pitch in relief Friday in the Padres' exhibition opener against the Mariners, has impressed the coaching staff and teammates early in camp with an effective three-pitch mix, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. "[Diaz] was nasty," outfielder Wil Myers said, after taking batting practice against the right-hander Wednesday. "One of the best live BPs I've ever seen."

Though Myers' comments may have been a bit hyperbolic, he's not the only one glowing about Diaz's performance early in camp, as Padres manager Andy Green noted that the 23-year-old is sporting a vastly improved changeup to complement his mid-to-upper-90s slider and quality slider. After making the jump from High-A to the majors last season as a Rule 5 pick, Diaz was predictably overmatched, delivering a 7.34 ERA, 1.66 WHIP and 33:25 K:BB and allowing 11 home runs in 41.2 innings. Since he remained on the roster for the entire season, Diaz is eligible to return to the minors in 2018, with an assignment at Double-A San Antonio or Triple-A El Paso likely awaiting him even if he continues to shine in Cactus League play. By virtue of logging 31 appearances in the majors last season, Diaz is likely no longer prospect eligible in most formats, but his development in the minors could be worth tracking in the event he receives a promotion back to the big leagues at some point.