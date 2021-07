Diaz (3-1) won Friday's 4-2 game with the Rockies, pitching 2.2 innings in relief and allowing one hit with three strikeouts.

Diaz entered in the fourth and departed after the sixth, falling in line for the win once San Diego took a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the inning. This was Diaz's first appearance since June 26 after a brief stint in Triple-A and he remains a stealth option with an excellent 2.30 ERA.