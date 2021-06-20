Diaz allowed two runs on three hits and a walk with two strikeouts over two innings versus Cincinnati on Saturday. He did not factor in the decision.

Diaz was used as a spot starter, but he gave up RBI doubles in each of the two innings he covered before Daniel Camarena entered the contest. The 26-year-old Diaz has mostly worked out of the bullpen this year. He has a 2.78 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 25:11 K:BB across 22.2 innings. With just one save and one hold, he's still been effective as a low-leverage reliever.