Mendez has a 7.88 ERA, 1.75 WHIP and 22:14 K:BB in 16 innings across four starts for Double-A San Antonio.

In a system that has been ravaged by trades, Mendez is one of the most talented prospects remaining, despite his poor results since getting promoted to Double-A on Aug. 1. The skinny 6-foot-2 righty's fastball regularly touches triple-digits and he has one of the best sliders in the minors, but poor control may push him to relief eventually. Mendez, who turned 23 in July, logged a 1.32 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 70:24 K:BB in 61.1 innings at High-A Fort Wayne earlier this season.