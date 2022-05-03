Clevinger (knee) was activated from the injured list as expected ahead of Tuesday's game against the Guardians.

Clevinger entered camp at the tail end of his recovery from Tommy John surgery, but he subsequently picked up a sprained right knee that further delayed his return to action. He's ready to go after making three rehab starts, a stretch in which he struck out 15 batters in 8.2 innings while giving up just two runs. He unlikely to handle a full starter's workload right away, however, as he threw just 3.2 innings and 67 pitches in his final tune-up. Ray Kerr was optioned to clear a roster spot.