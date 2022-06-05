Clevinger (triceps) was activated from the injured list ahead of his start Sunday against the Brewers, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
His most recent big-league start (May 17) was his best start of the season, as he struck out five over five scoreless innings of one-hit ball in Philadelphia. Clevinger's triceps strain didn't sideline him long enough for him to need a rehab start.
