Clevinger was removed after one inning Wednesday against the Angels due to biceps tightness, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The 29-year-old had Saturday's start pushed back due to biceps tightness but appeared to be clear of the issue after throwing a bullpen session Monday, but he told manager Jayce Tingler the issue resurfaced after his first inning Wednesday. Clevinger is undergoing an MRI to determine the severity of the injury, but his status for the playoffs is now in doubt.