Clevinger (biceps) threw a successful bullpen session and will start Wednesday against the Angels, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.

The 29-year-old was bumped from his start over the weekend due to right biceps soreness, but he had no issues during Monday's bullpen session and is good to rejoin the rotation. The Padres figure to remain cautious Wednesday and monitor his workload in what will be Clevinger's final start of the regular season.