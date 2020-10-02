Clevinger (elbow) could return to the roster for the Division Series if the Padres can beat the Cardinals and advance to the next round Friday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Clevinger's final start of the season was pushed back due to biceps issues and wound up being cut short after just one inning due to an elbow impingement. He was left off the wild-card roster but apparently has a chance to return fairly soon. The Padres expressed some optimism about his availability prior to the Wild Card Series, however, so their optimism regarding his availability for a potential Division Series should be taken with a grain of salt.